Deutsche Bank opens cash management business in Australia

The bank now operates cash management services in 35 locations globally, 14 of which are in Asia Pacific. 14 new roles have been added to support the new business. The business offers a range of services including current accounts and deposit products, domestic and cross-border payments and collections as well as liquidity management services.

Deutsche Bank has operated a Corporate Transactional Banking business in Australia for over five years providing a range of products including its Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange and Trust and Agency Services. Cash Management rounds out that offering.

As those Deutsche Bank’s say, the Cash Management service is at the centre of the bank’s vision and key to its growth ambitions.