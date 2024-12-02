Deutsche Bank launches PromptPay instant payments in Thailand

PromptPay is part of a government-led payments modernisation programme aimed at supporting financial inclusion and the roll-out of electronic payments.



As part of the phase one roll-out, the bank will offer its clients instant collections throughout Thailand. Later in the year, phase two will enable instant payments to be made throughout the country.

Through combining instant payments with API technology, Deutsche Bank aims to offer new interactive opportunities for its clients. Currently, the bank supports instant payments in nine locations around the world.

In addition, National ITMX Ltd, a national payments service provider in Thailand, operates PromptPay.

Earlier this year, the German bank was in the headlines after launching a digital FX platform in Sri Lanka. The roll-out marked Deutsche Bank’s first step in introducing a suite of FX solutions for corporate clients in Sri Lanka.



