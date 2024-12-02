Deutsche Bank launches green deposits programmer for its corporate clients





Corporates need to fulfil certain eligibility criteria such as minimum deposit amount and certain level of ESG ratings to use the bank’s green deposits programme. Deutsche Bank’s green asset pool may include loans to companies and projects which support the transition to clean energy sources and to an energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable global economy.

To be included in the green asset pool, the asset must fall within a sector deemed eligible according to sustainability criteria as defined by the bank’s Green Financing Framework, which is aligned with international standards set by the International Capital Market Association. To identify eligible green assets within these sectors, Deutsche Bank follows a three-step process: a pre-selection process to identify eligible loans in the portfolio; an internal validation process, whereby the Deutsche Bank Green Financing Forum confirms whether the selected assets comply with the bank’s framework; and an external verification process by a third party.