Commercial payment solutions

Among the capabilities provided by the several dbX solutions, Deutsche Bank underlines:

dbXflow provides a range of cross-border commercial payment services with advanced pricing features, with the bank integrating new elements, including a low-value full-principal payment proposition delivered at competitive rates;

dbXconvert complements Deutsche Bank’s commercial payment solutions by providing a range of transactional foreign exchange services. The service comes as an addition to the bank’s multi-currency solutions and FX4Cash, with the latter being upgraded to enable financial institution clients to fund the bank in their currency without needing an account in this particular currency;

dbXtreasury scales Deutsche Bank’s current liquidity offering centring around intraday services for managing financial institution treasury needs. Additional functionalities in the form of Intraday Liquidity Optimisation by leveraging data and analytics are set to be launched to support clients in minimising liquidity usage and increasing payment functioning;

dbXadvise, coming as a part of the bank’s cash and trade offering, intends to support clients with the difficulties of conducting business in complex markets by delivering self-service tools, data provision on liquidity positions, and flexible API reporting capabilities.