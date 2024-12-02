Deutsche Bank launches BASF's sustainability-linked payables finance program

According to the official announcement, the solution meets global standards and has been tailored to suit local business requirements.





The program is set to support BASF’s operations in China by transforming its existing payables finance program into sustainability-linked financing for some of its subsidiaries. This allows BASF to encourage its suppliers to adopt sustainable practices.











Suppliers’ sustainability performance will be assessed by EcoVadis, a globally recognised supplier sustainability rating platform. Rated suppliers will be incentivised to continually enhance their performance to qualify for preferential interest rates, while unrated suppliers will be encouraged to seek ratings, prompting them to shift towards sustainable practices. This program aims to improve BASF’s payables finance performance by promoting shared values and common goals.





Officials commented that Deutsche Bank is strongly committed to its sustainability strategy and helping clients find innovative new solutions that not only improve resilience of their supply chains, but also advance their sustainability footprint to future proof their operations.





