









Expanded suite of clearing capabilities

B2B transactions account for 97% of the global cross-border payments market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43%, reaching USD 303.34 billion by 2030. As the cross-border activity continues to expand, end customers ask for faster, cheaper and more transparent payments. This leads to financial institutions seeking partners that can provide comprehensive clearing services.

To meet these needs, Deutsche Bank is improving its suite of correspondent banking solutions. Following the launch of its dbX platform in October 2024, the bank is further optimising its capabilities by adding CHF clearing. According to Swift data, the CHF ranked the 10th most used global payment currency in January 2025, and the seventh most used currency in international payments, excluding payments within the Eurozone.

This launch completes the bank’s existing clearing capabilities in EUR, GBP and USD. With this addition, Deutsche Bank is committed to staying compliant with local and international regulatory requirements and expanding its services to meet the needs and preferences of its customers.

With the addition of CHF, financial institutions working with Deutsche Bank now have greater flexibility, efficiency, and access to an additional stable and widely used currency. They can leverage faster processing and settlement of Swiss Franc transactions via connectivity to financial systems in the region.

Expanded access to Swiss markets supports institutions to better serve their underlying client’s needs and improve liquidity management and mitigation of counterparty risk through a secure, centralised clearing process.

According to Deutsche Bank representatives, the initiative is a direct result of client demand from a number of financial institution clients and reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to provide tools, services, and diversification that the clients can leverage to operate more efficiently.