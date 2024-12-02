Deutsche Bank finalises Numis acquisition

This strategic move is aligned with Deutsche Bank's Global Hausbank strategy, positioning it as the primary point of contact for clients in the financial services sector. The merger has given rise to Deutsche Numis, and it aims to facilitate deeper engagement with corporate entities throughout the UK. According to the official press release, Deutsche Numis has a portfolio of over 170 corporate broking clients and has plans to expand its relationships with both existing and prospective clients, offering comprehensive financial and advisory solutions to support its objectives.

Deutsche Numis is set to assume a prominent role in advisory services, corporate broking, and ECM, encompassing IPOs, research, sales, and execution. As part of the Deutsche Bank Group, it can leverage broader corporate finance capabilities and tap into an extensive international network.

Official representatives from Deutsche Bank expressed their satisfaction with the merger, emphasising how the combination of Deutsche Bank's UK and Ireland corporate finance business with Numis aligns with their Global Hausbank strategy. It expands its reach in Europe's largest investment banking market and underscores its long-term commitment to the UK. Moreover, the introduction of Deutsche Numis can potentially solidify its position as a leading corporate broker in the UK.

Officials from Deutsche Numis highlighted their enhanced status in the field of UK investment banking. They highlighted Numis' commitment to providing innovative financial advice and solutions to both public and private companies, as well as investors operating in the UK.

In essence, the integration's main goal is to further strengthen Numis' presence in UK investment banking, leveraging the scale and strength of Deutsche Bank, with access to a global industry capability and a broader range of financing solutions.

Other noteworthy developments from Deutsche Bank

In September 2023, Deutsche Bank integrated technology from Taurus to globally establish digital asset custody and tokenization services. This collaboration followed an extensive selection process, during which Taurus successfully showcased the quality and extensive range of its products and technology. The Taurus team expressed its excitement to establish this worldwide partnership with Deutsche Bank and assist the bank in introducing digital assets and DLT-based offerings across various booking centres.

In July 2023, Deutsche Bank received a USD 186 million fine from the US Federal Reserve for failing to address its money-laundering control issues. According to Reuters, the German lender has been struggling to get on good terms with regulators in Europe and the United States for several years. This fine was linked to the entity’s money laundering control issues, but it related to other problems as well, which were previously identified by the US Central Bank.