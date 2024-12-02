Deutsche Bank extends partnership with Kyndryl

Kyndryl offers a comprehensive portfolio that leverages hybrid cloud solutions, business resiliency, and network services. For example, users can safeguard their IT estate with security and resiliency, as well as simplify enterprise data management for Cloud and on-premises environments. Additionally, Kyndryl offers multicloud management and private infrastructure modernisation.

The company also offers Kyndryl Cloud Services, which aims to help customers fix issues, develop strategies, utilise managed services, or modernise and secure applications and infrastructure. For example through the implementation of Cloud Migration Services, Cloud Modernization Services, Private Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Multi-Cloud Management Platform.