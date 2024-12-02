Deutsche Bank extends contract with Avaloq





The contract covers Deutsche Bank’s wealth management businesses in six countries – Switzerland, Luxembourg, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Hong Kong – and represents a significant business process as a service (BPaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) for Avaloq.

According to Hubbis, the extension of the contract will see Avaloq providing the institution with an integrated, end-to-end outsourced service that reduces complexity while delivering scale benefits and data analytics at lower cost. Therefore, it allows Deutsche Bank to focus on and deliver a client service proposition and new products.