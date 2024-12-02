Destil starts e-invoicing with Anachron from MX Dynamics AX

In November 2013 HSO and Anachron entered a partnership and Destil is a joint customer. The combination of services enable Destil to send out several types of documents, including invoices, directly from their MS Dynamics AX system. The e-invoicing solution then delivers the documents to the customers through their preferred channel.

Next to electronic and paper invoices, Anachron also converts Destil’s invoice data into two special delivery formats: S@les in Bouw and INSBOU3.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their Order-to-Cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, WorldPay, a global leader in payment processing, risk and alternative payments, has partnered with Anachron to enable merchants to pay e-invoices online.

