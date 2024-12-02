Deserve raises USD 50 mln led by Goldman Sachs

Others participating in the round include existing investors Sallie Mae, Accel, Aspect Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners and Mission Holdings.

The funds will be put toward Deserve’s further development of what it calls its card-as-a-service (CaaS) platform, which helps businesses, brands and others tailor credit card products to their own customer bases.

Deserve’s cloud-based and API-based Deserve Credit Platform promises partners the ability to set up a program in as fast as 90 days, instead of the typical 18 to 24 months. It also leverages technology like machine learning alongside traditional financial data and other alternative and proprietary data sources in order to underwrite a larger population — including those who may be new to credit.

