Desert Financial Credit Union, TCI to boost online, indirect, and direct lending

Teledata Communications is the provider of a consumer loan origination platform, called DecisionLender 4. The configurability of DL4 will support Desert Financial to design its own workflow and then determine the level of control and automation. Desert Financial is a large credit union in Arizona and has USD 5 billion in assets, more than 320,000 members and nearly 50 locations throughout the state, according to the official press release.

As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial prides itself on sharing success with its members, its team, and the wider community, the press release continues. In 2019, Desert Financial gave nearly USD 11 million to Valley non-profits, the community, and members.