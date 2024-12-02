Descartes inks agreement with SAP

The partnership provides customers with an end-to-end business-content network for logistics collaboration and connectivity by creating a logistics message exchange between Descartes cloud-based Global Logistics Network (GLN) and the SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) application.

Descartes GLN is an extensive logistics electronic communications networks, connecting a global community of more than 220,000 parties in more than 160 countries.

Also as part of the agreement, Descartes will provide GLN-based messaging and filing services for cross-border security filings such as ICS and ACE and transit, export and import declarations for forwarders and brokers.

Descartes is a global provider of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions. Descartes has over 220,000 connected parties using its cloud-based services. Customers use Descartes’ modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and others.