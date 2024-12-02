Deposit Solution and Raisin merge to form Raisin DS





Deposit Solutions is a B2B Open Banking platform in the savings deposit space. The company operates deposit marketplaces for over 150 partners and connects them with deposit-taking banks from across Europe. Raisin is a pan-European B2C platform for savings and investments. Raisin’s marketplaces offer consumers simple access to deposit products from across Europe.

As Raisin DS, both companies will now be able to unite the B2B offering and B2C savings marketplaces under one roof. For savers, the merger means more product choice and decision power, incumbent banks will benefit from more implementation options and product access for their own marketplaces, and deposit-taking banks will receive better access to deposit funding.

According to the official press release, Raisin DS plans to invest in its platforms, extend the product range, and expand into further markets.