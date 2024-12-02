Denali joins SciQuest PartnerSelect program

This new offering comes as Denali joins the SciQuest PartnerSelect program, and is expected to be available Fall 2016.

Procurement organizations are consistently being asked to do more with less. Keeping up with today’s increasing demands requires best-in-class procurement and sourcing tools and optimized processes. The Sourcing Jump-Start package is built to accelerate up to 10 times savings impact to the enterprise and to generate momentum during the span of 6 – 12 months for an ongoing sustainable procurement program.

As a certified SciQuest PartnerSelect member, Denali will combine its sourcing strategy and execution expertise with the power of SciQuest spend analysis and sourcing solutions.

Denali and SciQuest bring extensive experience delivering results in basic to complex categories such as MRO, goods for resale, direct materials, indirect services, and transportation, across many diverse industries.

Sourcing Jump-Start harnesses the power of Denali services and SciQuest solutions to engage with customers in establishing an actionable sourcing strategy, identifying key categories, and executing events to deliver on savings targets.