Demica selected to power BBVA global supply chain finance solution

The collaboration will focus on buyer led payables financing (also known as confirming), an important supply chain finance product suite powered by the Demica platform. Coverage will be extended to BBVA’s corporate customers across Europe, North America and South America from the bank’s subsidiaries in Spain, US, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

Working closely with the BBVA product team, Demica will be launching a range of new product features to support the greater collaboration between buyers and suppliers necessary in a post-COVID-19 world. This will include Demica’s automated supplier onboarding tool which delivers supply chain finance to the “long tail” of suppliers.



