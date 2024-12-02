Deluxe partners with Aliaswire

Following this partnership, Aliaswire will provide its DirectBiller bill payment technology to banks, businesses, partners, and direct clients that are included in Deluxe’s network. Both of the companies will focus on the process of modernising and digitising more business payments and transactions, allowing financial institutions and banks to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their user.

Moreover, the integration of DirectBiller into the Deluxe Merchant Services Platform, First American, is set to amplify and improve its overall capabilities and offerings. At the same time, it will broaden its outreach and further optimise its ability to provide solutions for a diverse range of customers.

More information on the partnership

The clients of Deluxe will be given the possibility to benefit from an improved digital suite of processing services, as the strategic deal will enable banks and businesses to send bills, access funds, and accept transactions in accordance with their preferences.

DirectBiller represents an adaptable and secure platform that was designed to manage the entire procedure, from the process of invoicing through payment reconciliation. It securely integrates with banks and financial institutions’ treasury management systems, as well as their users’ ERP systems. By its incorporation into Deluxe’s service, businesses will be enabled to transmit digital bills, receive funds, and accept payments in a more secure, fast, and effective manner. In addition, payers will have the capability to view their bills and make payments by using web, mobile, IVR, kiosk, Text2Pay, as well as digital wallets.



Deluxe’s recent strategy of development

US-based payments and data company Deluxe announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, the company announced the launch of its First American platform for restaurants and retailers as part of its partnership with Epos Now. The service offered a fully supported, in-house point-of-sale (POS) tool for retailers and restauranteurs as part of the company’s omnichannel go-to-market strategy.

The deal aimed to deliver an improved suite of functional and customised payment services to merchants and traders, in order to optimise how they modernised their POS system and connected their sales, reporting, inventory management, solutions, and billing with the use of one platform.

Earlier in May 2023, Deluxe collaborated with ECHO Health from JV in order to provide optimised payable services to the middle-market. The new venture was set to offer a comprehensive and secure disbursement platform which was designed for businesses and companies that sent multiple routine or recurring payments to suppliers and vendors by using paper.

The solution delivered a secure and efficient integration process with multiple accounting software platforms, which aimed to reduce manual procedures and mitigate the risk of fraud for small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises (SMBs, SMEs).