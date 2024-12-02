Delta Payments Solutions adds Biller Genie as partner





Delta Cooperative Members utilising QuickBooks, Xero or Accounting Suite software can now integrate Biller Genie’s cloud-based platform with their Delta merchant or ACH processing accounts to automate accounts receivable billing and reconciliation without having to change their current system. This allows the cooperative members to receive payments faster, reduce overdue invoices, and save multiple hours per week in administrative work.

According to the official press release, Biller Genie is a game changer for our cooperative members with excessive A/R management overhead, those considered high risk merchants getting kicked off QuickBooks Payments or businesses that struggle with aging invoices and reconciliation.

The integration of Biller Genie gives Delta Payment Cooperative Members the ability to connect their accounting software directly with their payment processor to offer customers secure and flexible payment options, including traditional credit cards, ACH, and Apple Pay.

Invoice notifications, customised customer portals, and frictionless one-click payments give cooperative members the ability to automate accounts receivable from bill presentment, to follow up, collection and reconciliation.