Deloitte expands partnership with NVIDIA





With this collaboration, Deloitte is working to enable generative AI business solutions powered by the full stack of NVIDIA hardware and software, covering each of the major enterprise platforms, and aiming to enhance the value that businesses gain from these systems.





These generative AI business solutions will span across multiple use cases, including automated coding, self-configuration, workflow automation, as well as industry-specific insights. By leveraging this alliance, the main aim for Deloitte is to democratise the usage and application of generative AI across enterprise systems and enhance human potential.





As a part of this collaboration, Deloitte and NVIDIA will also establish an Ambassador AI program to help clients further enhance their AI journey using the NVIDIA AI Foundations and NVIDIA NeMo LLM software. Deloitte's AI services and industry proficiency draw on the performance and scalability offered by NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing and NVIDIA DGX Cloud.











Deloitte provides solutions and services covering various industries and domains, such as enterprise software packages, taxes, regulatory advice, and sector-specific use cases. Built on NVIDIA AI Foundations and NVIDIA NeMo LLM software, the new applications will leverage Deloitte's services and Generative AI Market Incubator to deploy proofs of concept, set up AI factories, and assist clients in speeding up their efforts to transform their enterprises. Clients benefit from a wide range of AI capabilities and experiences that span Deloitte's operations, including audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, risk advisory, and financial advisory services.





To take full advantage of generative AI, enterprises should tap into their internal knowledge and proprietary data, using them to reduce costs, increase productivity, accelerate innovation, and identify new revenue streams and growth opportunities. Therefore, Deloitte plans to utilise NVIDIA AI platforms and tools to engineer tailored, proprietary LLMs designed to help clients shift the way they do business and uncover new methods of growth opportunities.





Deloitte and the use of AI

In addition to its work with clients, Deloitte is also incorporating generative AI tools throughout its organisation aiming to enhance productivity for its employees and leveraging NVIDIA AI platforms to reshape the way it delivers services to clients. Moreover, the company is investing over USD 2 billion in global technology learning initiatives to enhance skills in areas which are crucial to tech, such as AI.





The extended collaboration with NVIDIA comes after Deloitte's various AI-related announcements, including the introduction of Quartz AI, a suite of AI services built on NVIDIA platforms, as well as the introduction of Deloitte's Generative AI practice.





The Generative AI practice works with the Deloitte AI Institute, which supports the responsible growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and market perspectives. As generative AI evolves, commercial use is impacted by trust considerations such as emerging ethical, legal and policy norms. Deloitte states that it is committed to a careful and responsible application of generative AI, guided by its Trustworthy AI framework, which assists clients in establishing necessary safeguards and managing risks during product development and operation.