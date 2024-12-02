Deloitte and FintechOS, partners in CEC Bank's digital transformation

This is a product which CEC Bank has integrated with its legacy systems, allowing it to launch, in March, a complex project aimed at digitalizing the products and services provided by the bank to customers in Romania and abroad.

The package can be accessed 100% online and includes a current account, a debit card and access to the mobile banking service. This is among the first projects finalized within the strategic partnership between Deloitte Romania and FintechOS for providing solutions for digital transformation and business process automation to financial institutions.

The technical solution used allows customers to complete online all the steps for getting access to the ”Welcome” package, which includes a current account, a debit card and Mobile Banking service. The process features multiple levels of security, including verification of the applicant, running artificial intelligence algorithms for data and facial recognition, as well as a video call with the bank’s staff. The contract is signed by both the bank and the customer using a qualified digital certificate (eIDAS compliant), then sent by the bank to the customer via email. The “Welcome” package account is opened immediately after the online registration process is completed, and the customer can access Mobile Banking straight away. The card is issued and sent by mail to the address indicated by the customer.

Within the Deloitte-FintechOS strategic partnership, the technology team in Deloitte Romania’s Consulting practice manages the customization and the implementation of the digital transformation solutions based on FintechOS’s technology. The technology created by FintechOS allows banks and insurance companies to improve customer experience by providing a fully digital interaction through the intelligent automation of processes, as well as by creating hyper-personalized products and services.

Deloitte Romania is a professional services organisations in the country providing, in cooperation with Reff & Associates, services in audit, tax, legal, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, business processes as well as technology services and other related services.

FintechOS believes in changing the way people engage with financial technology. The company’s technology, FintechOS 20, puts automation and personalisation at the heart of innovation, allowing financial services providers to transform the digital customer experience.

The FintechOS portfolio of global clients includes ERSTE, Vienna Insurance Group, Orange Money, Hyperion Group, TBI Bank, Transylvania Bank and Idea Bank.