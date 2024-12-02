Deloitte and Basware partner to drive digital finance development





Following this announcement, the expansion comes in response to increasing demand driven by large-scale SAP S/4HANA migrations, heightened global e-invoicing compliance mandates, as well as the need for cost optimisation through accounts payable (AP) automation.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Deloitte x Basware partnership

Through the process of combining Deloiie’s finance and compliance expertise with Basware’s industry-leading Invoice Lifecycle Management platform, the alliance is expected to deliver scalable, automated solutions for organisations in EMEA that enhance compliance, reduce costs, and drive operational efficiencies.

As governments across EMEA are implementing stricter e-invoicing and tax compliance regulations, companies need to adapt quickly or risk penalties, operational disruptions, and increased costs. Through this expanded partnership, Deloitte and Basware’s Centre of Excellence (COE) are expected to provide enterprises with a secure, fully automated AP solution. This process will ensure compliance while unlocking substantial financial benefits and operational efficiencies, which will be chosen by multiple companies for AP as they migrate to S/4HANA, Oracle Fusion, and other platforms.

In addition, the companies will optimise the manner in which enterprises achieve up to 89% touchless invoice processing, significantly reducing manual intervention and processing times, ensuring that organisations stay ahead of evolving global and local e-invoicing compliance mandates without costly last-minute adaptations, as well as allow companies to capture early payment discounts, reduce fraud risk, and optimise working capital. The process will potentially save funds annually, and provide a pool of Deloitte-certified consultants trained on Basware’s platform to drive successful financial transformation projects.