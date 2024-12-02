DeepTarget introduces AImail





Following this announcement, the affordable service was developed in order to leverage AI-powered email automation and help financial institutions meet their growing communication challenges.

The launch of Almail was built upon DeepTarget’s mission to democratise enterprise-level marketing capabilities for community financial institutions. This service also comes with transparent, result-based pricing that aligns with community institution budgets.











More information on the AImail’s launch

Email marketing remains one of the most cost-effective digital channels for FIs, consistently delivering strong returns on investment while also maintaining the personal connection that community banks and credit unions value. At the same time, email reaches account holders who rarely visit branches and others who don’t have access to digital banking. However, community financial institutions have also traditionally been challenged by limited resources, complex compliance requirements, as well as insufficient data analytics capabilities.

AImail aims to eliminate these barriers by combining DeepTarget's patented AI technology with deep financial services expertise in the form of fractional digital marketing experts who deliver multiple benefits monthly on behalf of the financial institution. These include compliance-first personalisation and regulator-friendly content tailored to individual account holders, and distinctive banner ads that utilise GenAI images and messages created with DeepTarget’s ADbuzz technology and embedded in each email campaign for amplified engagement, as well as streamlined campaigns.

Customers can also benefit from targeted optimisation using AI and data insights that help identify the best audience for each campaign’s maximum impact, including predictive analytics that identify the optimal products to offer each account holder based on their financial journey, and beyond vanity metrics.