The programme delivers guidance, industry connections, and access to advanced payment processing. There is no setup fee, and selected participants can take advantage of discounted pricing, potentially saving up to EUR 100,000 in launch costs.











How it works and who can apply

Launching an acquiring or card-issuing business involves having the tech necessary, regulatory approvals, scheme certifications, complex registrations, and operational resilience. DECTA’s new product aims to tackle these challenges by helping early-stage fintechs scale faster, allowing them to leverage its team that launched card programmes and acquiring programmes across Europe, MENA, APAC, and LATAM.

DECTA has direct scheme access to Mastercard and Visa, and its platform includes card issuing processing, acquiring processing, while-label gateways, and digital banking tools.

Each quarter, one acquirer and one issuer will be selected to join the programme. They will receive no setup fee and up to EUR 100,000 in cost savings through reduced monthly pricing, direct access to DECTA’s acquiring and issuing platform with built-in integrations to Visa and Mastercard, and direct support from DECTA’s team of payment and compliance. The startups will also receive guidance and technical enablement, including support with certification, onboarding, and launch.

The programme is open to companies that have an EMI, PI or similar licence, are legally incorporated in Europe, the UK, APAC, MENA, or LATAM, have applied for a Visa or Mastercard membership, and are considering or are engaged with Visa Fast Track or Mastercard Fast Track programmes, with a scalable business plan.

Companies do not need to have launched products or acquired clients yet, but a clear execution roadmap is essential. The program is designed for both local and global fintechs, with Baltic-based applicants benefitting from DECTA’s regional proximity.

