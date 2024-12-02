



With the new solution, Decathlon saves time and money on reduced administration while improving control of invoice management and post-purchase.

With Payer’s solution, the invoice management its simplified for the clients. In addition, it automates the handling of all invoices against companies, which will save a lot of time and money. Payer is a strategic partner that in the long run will also be able to help with B2B solutions for both Swish and cash registers.

In addition to pure invoice management, the solution also includes the tool Payer Signup which makes it possible for Decathlon to credit review and purchase verify customers at the same time as their company data is filled in automatically.

With Payer's payment solution, Decathlon can take a step forward on its digital journey. Digitisation in ecommerce in general has not come as far on the B2B side as in B2C.