DCI Partners with The Clearing House to bring real-time payments to more community banks

The RTP network currently reaches more than 50% of US transaction accounts and adoption is growing. RTP technology will enable financial institutions of all sizes to create new payment services and ultimately allow users to exchange non-payment messages and leverage other value-added features. With the connection of iCore360 to the RTP network, DCI clients will be able to clear and settle payments immediately along with other capabilities for digital commerce.

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360 core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide.

The Clearing House is the operator of RTP network, a real-time payment system that modernizes core payments capabilities for all US financial institutions and is the only private-sector ACH and wire operator in the US. The Clearing House is owned by 24 financial institutions and supports hundreds of banks and credit unions through its core systems and related services.