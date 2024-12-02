DBS rolls out banking API developer platform

The APIs allow other brands, corporates, fintechs and software developers to talk to the bank to access a breadth of services, including funds transfers and peer-to-peer payment service PayLah!.

All in, DBS has launched 155 APIs for Singapore across more than 20 categories. More categories will be added in response to demand.

The collaborations already in place include that with McDonalds, which has introduced the payment option - PayLah!, to its delivery customer base this year.

APIs are sets of requirements - routines and protocols - issued by a business or institution that determine how one application communicates with another.