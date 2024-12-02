DBS launches developer platform with 155 APIs in Singapore

Over 155 APIs become available across 20 categories for developing services like fund transfers and the bank’s peer-to-peer payment service, PayLah!.

The bank claims over 50 successful collaborations, including a tie-up with a local property site, PropertyGuru. Customers searching for real estate on the website can get an instant assessment to see if they qualify for a mortgage with DBS.

APIs are sets of requirements - routines and protocols - issued by a business or institution that determine how one application communicates with another. APIs allow different institutions and businesses to connect and communicate with each other. Developers can then leverage resources from multiple sides to build applications that integrate with multiple parties.