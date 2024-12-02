DBS inks payment services deal with ComfortDelGro Taxi

Following the agreement, the bank’s customers can book and pay for their ComfortDelGro taxi rides directly via an integrated in-app booking function on DBS PayLah!, an in-app payment in the ComfortDelGro Taxi Booking App.

They no longer will have to download an additional app to avail the booking and payment features offered by the ComfortDelGro Taxi Booking App.

The payment services deal follows the launch of DBS PayLah! in March this year, which enables taxi passengers to set DBS PayLah! as a default QR code payment option within the app.

The two companies first partnered in 2017 to launch QR code payment for taxi rides, which allowed commuters in Singapore to use QR code payments widely in regularly transactions.

DBS noted that it has recorded nearly 20% of QR code transactions were conducted within the transport segment before the COVID-19 pandemic.



