DBS Hong Kong launches DBS digibanking

DBS Hong Kong is enabling SMEs to set up a new business account digitally in as quickly as three working days. SMEs can also access collateral-free financing and manage their business from a personalised screen.

Key features include:

Digital business account opening;

Applicant can use DBS online banking platform (IDEAL) to track all application status using their mobile/email;

Personalised view of online banking transactions;

Check trade finance application status;

Customised FX watchlist, with real-time FX transactions;

Online application process for business loans of up to HK USD 8 million.

The digital business account opening solution is initially available to SMEs incorporated and with a registered address in Hong Kong, with up to four directors and no corporate shareholders, and all with valid Hong Kong permanent identity cards.