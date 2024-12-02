DBS brings Artificial Intelligence to its banking services

The bank is set to roll out its latest banking innovation by end of 2016, enabling customers to ‘bank conversationally’ from their preferred mobile messaging app.

To deliver this service, DBS uses Kasistos conversational AI platform, KAI. Kasisto is a spin-off from SRI International which created the technology behind Siri, Apples voice assistant.

DBS also plans to extend this service to other mobile messaging apps like WhatsApp and WeChat in the future.

DBS said the innovation will be simultaneously launched in Singapore along with India, and then followed in other key markets.