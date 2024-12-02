DBS Bank expands mobile banking service to Indonesia

The service debuted in India in April 2016, and has since made its way to Singapore, and now Indonesia. The platform uses biometric user authentication and a mobile interface based on Kasisto’s AI assistant platform, KAI Banking, which is designed to offer conversational interactivity supporting English and Bahasa Indonesia languages.

The expansion of this platform may point to a larger trend underway in mobile fintech, with Sensory having recently announced a virtual bank teller AI system that can respond to natural speech inquiries, and even features a digital avatar that dynamically animates its responses.