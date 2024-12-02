DBS and Temasek to launch debt financing platform





EvolutionX Debt Capital will provide non-dilutive financing to growth stage tech companies across Asia, with a focus on China, India, and South-east Asia. The platform will look particularly at investment opportunities in a digital economy, spanning a range of sectors, including financial services, consumer, healthcare, education, and industrial development.

Apart from helping founder entrepreneurs avoid dilution of share equity in the company's initial stages of development, growth debt is also a tool to tide these often cash-strapped companies through unexpected market and economic headwinds.