Dave partners with Coastal Community Bank





Following this announcement, Coastal Community Bank is expected to become a sponsor bank for Dave, including for its banking products and the ExtraCash tool. Customers and clients are set to begin the process of onboarding to Coastal Community Bank as soon as Q2 2025.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and partners in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Dave x Coastal Community Bank partnership

Dave represents a US neobank and fintech company that was developed in order to serve multiple types of everyday American customers. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide improved, secure, and efficient banking services, aimed at optimising their experience. Coastal Financial Corporation is a Washington-based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank and Arlington Olympic LLC. The institution provides BaaS solutions to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, as well as companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the use of the Bank's CCBX segment.

Through this initiative, the strategic partnership with Coastal Community Bank and CCBX, the bank’s BaaS division, is expected to accelerate Dave’s business growth and expansion while also supporting its strategy to provide products that level the financial landscape for American customers. At the same time, Coastal Community Bank’s client-first plan, deep knowledge, expertise across credit products, banking solutions, and risk management, as well as the overall shared ambition to improve financial inclusion will enable the partnership to deliver an optimised experience to institutions and clients across the region.