DataServ launches SaaS platform for AP, AR, HR automation

This new platform enables companies to provide their clients with enhanced solutions for their purchase-to-pay, quote-to-cash and hire-to-retire automation needs. The system is a SaaS transactional ECM platform built from the ground up on NoSQL technology. DataServ built the new system in part on NoSQL database vendor MongoDB.

Approximately half of DataServ’s existing clients and all its new clients added since January 2014 are operating on the new platform. The company’s remaining clients are set to be all migrated before the end of 2014.

Founded in 1994, DataServ is a global SaaS provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. DataServ streamlines costs within Accounts Payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including Expense Report Automation and Purchase Order Requisition Automation), Accounts Receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C) and Human Resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by transforming documents to data and automating business processes.

In recent news, DataServ has entered an agreement with global technology and engineering provider Emerson.