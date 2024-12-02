DataServ expands SaaS AP solution for Emerson in Latin America

Under the terms of the agreement, DataServ is set to implement its accounts payable (AP) solution to Emerson in eight Latin America countries, namely Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic, with Ecuador and Brazil to join thereafter.

Founded in 1994, DataServ is a global SaaS provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. DataServ streamlines costs within Accounts Payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including Expense Report Automation and Purchase Order Requisition Automation), Accounts Receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C) and Human Resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by transforming documents to data and automating business processes.

In December 2013, ASPEQ Holdings selected DataServ for their purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution with both AutoVouch and Expense Reporting.