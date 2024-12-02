Dataiku, Rabobank extend partnership for AI innovation in banking

Dataiku's platform supports Rabobank's Intelligence Lab in deploying AI projects across the organisation for hundreds of users. More than 100 AI initiatives have been successfully completed in less than two years.

Rabobank started transforming into a data-driven organisation in 2011. During this time, the bank has been using Dataiku to support its AI projects. The bank has gone from just a few users and use cases to 150+ Dataiku users and broad adoption of AI across various departments such as marketing, sales, finance, risk management, and audit.