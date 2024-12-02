Dataiku partners with NatWest Markets

Under the agreement, Dataiku will provide NatWest Markets with self-service analytics and automated machine learning to join up its technical and front office users. The partnership will improve customer experiences, introduce new efficiencies across trade execution, and fuel data-driven business solutions for analysts working across several departments.

NatWest Markets has already developed digital self-service applications covering FX, rates, risk management, international payments and with Dataiku, the bank will now use its centralised data platform to drive collaboration between its technical and front office users, powering self-service analytics and ensuring that machine learning models are put into production as efficiently as possible in order to demonstrate business value. Strategic roles across the bank, including users in Client Analytics, FI Algorithmic Trading, FX Trading, as well as analysts, subject matter experts, quants and data scientists will use the platform.

Having an end-to-end, centralised collaborative data science and analytics platform rather than separate tools for data preparation, coding and AutoML will simplify collaboration between technical and front office users across the bank and speed up project delivery. The platform enables data analysts and other domain experts to use data in its raw format to analyse, prepare and automate data, and to introduce new efficiencies in the production and everyday use of machine learning models.