Databricks launches SAP Databricks in partnership with SAP





Following this announcement, SAP will natively integrate the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform within the newly launched SAP Business Data Cloud. The initiative combined important business data that is in SAP with the Databricks platform for data warehousing, data engineering, and AI all governed by Databricks Unity Catalog.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

SAP applications were developed in order to power enterprises’ important decisions around business planning, procurement, HR, and travel management. The SAP Databricks is set to have relevant datasets enriched, and ready to be leveraged for the multiple processes, from data warehousing to building AI that can reason on the data.

Furthermore, SAP Databricks will allow clients to combine their SAP data with the rest of their enterprise data easily, while the bi-directional sharing of data via Delta Sharing between their SAP Databricks environment and their native Databricks (non-SAP) environment is set to unify all their data without complicated engineering. This process will increase the productivity of teams that are trying to develop their most valuable data.

The entire estate is then consistently governed and secured with Unity Catalog so enterprises and institutions can build on a trusted foundation, allowing companies to conduct exploratory data science and SQL analytics at scale with a full understanding of the business semantics. In addition, Mosaic AI capabilities will allow firms to easily develop domain-specific AI trained on their private SAP data to unlock agent systems for the most important functions in their businesses.