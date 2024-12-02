Data Interchange receives PEPPOL Access Point certification

Certification enables buyers and suppliers to exchange PEPPOL compliant documents via the Data Interchange Dinet Integration Network with any trading partner connected to the PEPPOL network, regardless of the Access Point used. PEPPOL does not replace systems already in use, but it connects them. Once connected to the PEPPOL network, buyers and their suppliers can communicate electronically.

In the UK, the eProcurement Strategy published by the Department of Health in May 2014 requires the use of PEPPOL across the National Health Service (NHS) for all e-procurement with its suppliers.

PEPPOL, a European initiative, provides opportunities for supplier competition, lowering sourcing costs and enabling cross-border implementation of public sector e-procurement by facilitating the pre-award and post-procurement processes. It provides trading partners with structured, standardised electronic documents and a global document exchange network of PEPPOL Access Points. Focusing on the elements of e-procurement, such as the provision of e-catalogues, e-orderings and e-invoicing, these business documents can be validated and processed, using solutions implementing the mandatory PEPPOL Business Interoperability Specifications (BIS).

Data Interchange is a provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) and integration solutions for over 4,000 global organisations, with over 25 years specialising in automotive, manufacturing, logistics and local government.

Data Interchange solutions enable global organisations to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. Their portfolio includes solutions for supply chain and business integration, managed file transfer and e-invoicing.