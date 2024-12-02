Dashpay, Fincheck partner to allow consumers to compare finance via POS terminals

Dashpay’s Newland devices operate on the Android platform, which means that they are able to run a variety of applications, alongside the processing of traditional credit card purchases. The Fincheck app, which merchants can register for and download directly to the terminal, offers customers the opportunity to compare and apply for personal finance via the in-store terminal.

Fincheck compares offers from over 80 of South Africa’s banks, lenders, and insurers, allowing consumers to choose their desired form of finance. The comparison is free and easy to use. Future offerings will include the ability to access a free credit report, which will help South Africans understand their financial position and make better financial decisions, according to the official press release.