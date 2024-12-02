DAPSI announces funding opportunity for data portability and internet innovators

DAPSI's goal is to make it significantly easier for citizens to have any data which is stored with one service provider transmitted directly to another provider, addressing the challenge of personal data portability on the internet as foreseen under the GDPR.

Selected participants get up to EUR 150K equity-free funding, free access to top infrastructure, free training in business and data related topics, free coaching and the opportunity to participate in a vibrant ecosystem and shape the internet of the future, according to the official press release.

Applications are now open on F6S until 22 April at 12:00 (noon) CEST. Applicants can find more information on: https://dapsi.ngi.eu/apply