Danske Bank UK, Circit partner to digitise audit process

Beginning in February 2022, Danske Bank UK will be using Circit to receive, process, and respond to audit letter requests from auditors all over the UK, Ireland, and the rest of the world. This will not only digitise the entire process but will also dramatically reduce response times between Danske Bank and their customers’ auditors.

According to the official press release, in addition to the reduced response times for auditors using the Circit platform, it also allows Danske Bank to meet important goals as a sustainable and responsible business. This latest bank partnership will bring huge value to the ever-growing Circit network and allow those auditors who use the Circit platform to: