Danske Bank to leverage Backbase's platform





Through this collaboration, Danske Bank received access to Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform, which is planned to be progressively implemented across its digital channels in the upcoming years. The agreement also supports the bank in providing its customers with an improved digital experience and enhanced solutions.











Danske Bank – Backbase agreement capabilities and objectives

Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform allows Danske Bank to customise its business operations around customer journeys, thus offering increased flexibility and the ability to continuously adjust digital customer experiences. According to Danske Bank’s officials, the engagement supports the bank’s commitment to ensuring enhanced digital banking experiences for its users, as well as its customer-centric approach. The move to work with Backbase is part of the bank’s Forward ’28 strategy that focuses on creating a new platform that operates across the web, mobile apps, and its adviser tools. Danske Bank’s new strategy sets clear objectives that aim to solidify its position in the Nordic region and make significant investments in its customer offerings.



Furthermore, Danske Bank underlined that the platform enables it to improve its interaction with customers through its digital solutions and to launch enhancements at an increased speed. The bank intends to offer convenience and personalisation for its customers, as well as insights, boosted proactivity, and access to assistance and advice. Representatives from Backbase expressed their enthusiasm over the engagement with Danske Bank, a collaboration that is set to enhance the latter’s operations. By working together, the two organisations plan to execute a bank-wide, digital transformation program and augment Danske Bank’s customer experience.



Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform supports the modernisation and simplification of the existing IT infrastructure by minimising the number of siloed channel applications while offering a mobile-first engagement model and establishing a customer-centric approach. The company’s solution also consolidates data, business logic, and workflows into a single platform to increase the efficiency of journey orchestration, which benefits both customers and bank employees. The Engagement Banking Platform also supports flexibility that allows financial institutions to implement business capabilities and adapt to evolving market demands and dynamics.





