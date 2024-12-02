



Through this collaboration, Danske Bank intends to scale proactivity and engagement for its investment customers via a more accessible approach to its existing investment capabilities. BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth merges the investment management process by unifying portfolio management and data and risk analytics on a single platform, allowing the delivery of complete wealth advisory services.











The partnership with BlackRock follows Danske Bank’s alliance with Klarna from October 2024, when the two companies announced their plans to make recurring payments via Swish, offering the service to their corporate customers and clients. The service that was being launched to Swish clients was set to be delivered to Danske Bank and Klarna corporate customers as well. Through this solution, users could pay with Swish in more circumstances, while also being able to have an augmented overview and control over their recurring transactions.





Optimising Danske Bank’s advisory services

Implementing the Aladdin Wealth platform’s tools for analysing, monitoring, and personalising customer portfolios is set to allow Danske Bank to continue to improve its advisory services for clients across Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, supporting scaled efficiency to meet customer needs, demands, and preferences in ever-evolving markets. Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Danske Bank underlined that BlackRock’s platform equips the bank with scalable tools that enable it to assist customers through timely advice based on a complete analysis of their current investment portfolio. Additionally, customers are set to benefit from a comprehensive view of their holdings and more tailored service, regardless of them preferring personal advice from a specialist or leverage a do-it-yourself solution.

Furthermore, among the upcoming capabilities delivered by implementing the Aladdin Wealth platform, Danske Bank mentions: