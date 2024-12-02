Danske Bank partners with AWS





Following this announcement, Danske Bank signed a multiyear agreement with Amazon Web Services as part of its Forward’ 28 strategy, in order to provide customers with new digital products, more self-service options, as well as easy, secure, and quick access to daily banking needs. Furthermore, additional investments in digitalisation and cloud technology developments took place in order for the strategic goal to take place.

Both Danske Bank and Amazon Web Services will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving industry, while also remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the industry.







More information on the partnership

Throughout this collaboration, Danske Bank is expected to migrate selected infrastructure, applications, tools, and data, such as systems for personal, institutional, and business clients to the Amazon Web Services platform. This process is set to provide the financial institution with the needed access to applications, solutions, and functionality on the cloud, as well as optimise, modernise, and make its applications more secure by applying the technologies and software offered by AWS.

Danske Bank will also provide AWS with the needed training materials, multiple employees, as well as embedded cloud skills which will be incorporated into management courses in order to accelerate cloud adoption. In addition, AWS’s global infrastructure and comprehensive cloud capabilities are set to enable the financial institution’s developers to quickly and securely build, test, and launch improved banking services in compliance with regulatory and sustainability requirements.

The partnership is expected to accelerate Danske Bank’s strategy of launching a company-wide tech development, which focuses on an improved use of cloud technology, data, and artificial intelligence (AI). This is set to speed up the growth of optimised customer solutions, as the incorporation with AWS aims to scale these developments across the FI's entire organisation.

The strategy will include migrating multiple virtual and physical services and applications from Danske Bank’s private cloud to AWS, as the bank will leverage the latter’s full range of cloud technologies. This includes Amazon Web Services’ artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Generative AI tools. This process will boost internal developer productivity, provide personalised recommendations, improve conversational interfaces, as well as gain insights from client interactions so the companies will be enabled to continually optimise the digital banking experience for partners and users.



