Danske Bank extends partnership with Nordic API Gateway to boost banking experience

The new payments are expected to launch in August 2020 starting in Denmark. With more than 3 million personal banking customers across the Nordics, Danske Bank has experienced a rising customer trend as more have started banking with several banks over the past couple of years, according to the official press release.

As an addition to giving customers a full financial overview with account aggregation back in 2018 across Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, Danske Bank is now implementing open banking payments, to support their customers to transfer money between all their accounts in one place regardless of what bank they hold.

So far, Nordic API Gateway is experiencing a great interest from banks across Europe that want to leverage on the same opportunities, the fintech team mentioned. So far, only a few banks have combined account aggregation and payment initiation. Therefore, Danske Bank is the second bank in the Nordics to launch with these functionalities after Norwegian, DNB, which is also enabled by Nordic API Gateway.