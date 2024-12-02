Danske Bank enters the open banking era

From April, Swedish customers will be able to gather payment and bank details of all the banks that they use and see it within the app. Denmark, Norway and Finland will follow later in the year.

The move is connected to PSD2, which, among other things, means customers can access their data at banks and exchange them with other service providers.

Earlier this month, Danske was one of the few banks to get onboard the UKs Open Banking initiative from the get go. Alongside Allied Irish Bank, and Lloyds, it is now letting authorised third parties use APIs to gain access to customer data.