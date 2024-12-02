Danske Bank and Klarna make recurring payments via Swish





Following this announcement, the service for recurring and automatic payments that is being rolled out to Swish clients will be provided to Danske Bank and Klarna corporate customers as well. With this solution, users will be enabled to pay with Swish in even more situations, while also being allowed to have an improved overview and control over their recurring transactions.

In addition, the financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Danske Bank x Klarna X Swish partnership

Swish represents a mobile payment service that was launched in 2012 as a collaboration between multiple banks in Sweden. The product was developed in order to simplify everyday life for multiple customers and companies in the country and other European regions as well.

Throughout this strategic deal, the Swish service is expected to allow customers to let businesses withdraw money automatically and securely, without having to sign the payment each time, including transactions such as monthly giving or subscriptions. As a client, they will also get a simple overview of which firms or enterprises have permission to withdraw money automatically through the use of the Swish application. The roll-out of the solution is set to take place gradually, starting in the autumn of 2024.

Danske Bank officials mentioned the financial institution’s strategy of further growing its corporate clients with new tools and products that make it easier to do business, and that can be easily and securely integrated with its business platform. At the same time, both Danske Bank and Klarna will focus on the shared commitment to expand their product offerings and accelerate their development processes, while providing their customers with an optimised experience as well.

Clients will be enabled to choose recurring payments as the transaction method for the service in question. After the client approves in the Swish app that payments can be made, the approval is done only once and the company will have the possibility to make transactions as agreed with the users. In addition, everytime a recurring payment has been made, the customers will receive a notice.





For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

