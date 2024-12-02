Danamon Bank enables m-banking via Facebook

Developed by Tagit, the m-banking application is expected to be used by approximately 2 million Danamon Bank retail customers and by mobile users across Indonesia.

D-Mobile enables customers to do a number of banking transactions including account information queries, fund transfers and bill payments via a mobile device, also providing personalisation features and connection to customers’ individual social media platforms.

Another feature of the new app is “Sosmed D-Cash,” a service allowing users to transfer funds via Facebook to either Danamon or non-Danamon customers.

The new service requires the sender and recipient to be Facebook friends. Once the Danamon user transfers the money, the receiver is required to visit an ATM and perform a series of security measures, including generated password and ID, before obtaining approval to withdraw the funds from the ATM.

Another feature of D-mobile application, the augmented reality function, enables users to use their phone camera to scan for the nearest Danamon ATM and branch. It also provides the functionality to scan for the nearest Danamon promotional offers across different categories such as dining and travel.