Dana partners with FintechOS





The combination of Dana’s AI-powered embedded lending platform and FintechOS’ fintech infrastructure (HPFI) will enable financial institutions in Bangladesh and other South Asian markets to launch new digital lending offerings at speed, without high levels of technological expertise and investment.

This partnership will also support financial institutions to build new and differentiated products that can be integrated into their offerings, leveraging FintechOS’ digital core banking platform and Dana’s Lending-as-a-Service engine.